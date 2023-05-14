300 People who Rule the World by Wealth and Stealth

This is a video recording of a presentation made by John Coleman, author of The Conspirators’ Hierarchy; The Committee of 300, first published in 1992. The recording was made in 1994 and was posted to YouTube in that year. It was largely ignored, however, until it was mentioned on Twitter on March 20, 2023, by Robin Walker, which is how it came to our attention. Time has added incredible value to this presentation because, what Coleman said about the world now being secretly controlled by a few extremely wealthy and politically powerful families would have sounded like lunacy to the average person at the time these remarks were made. However, recent events in the areas of population culling and dismantling of America’s productivity and sovereignty allow us to recognize that Coleman was right on everything. The video quality is marginal, but the audio is clear, and you quickly will be drawn into the content. His explanation of the various components of this conspiratorial network is an excellent overview of how the world really works. Source: YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sc1NxfmtOTc. This program is archived at https://redpilluniversity.org/300-people-who-rule-the-world/

