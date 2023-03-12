There Never Was, and Still Is Not, a 'Contagious Virus'... Part 1/3...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is part 1/3, with ample evidence that there never was, and still is not, a "contagious virus", that the "infection" is from the "injection". Part 1 discusses your belief system, if you believe one exists, information that you were missing when that belief system was formed... Part 2 & 3 go into the hard evidence, everything from common sense question to official government agency & other official organization documents that show there never was, and still is not, a 'contagious' virus... Part 1 is a very important video if you believe there is a 'virus' at all, because with out that - addressing how you arrived at your belief system and showing that fallacies you can form a correct belief system, you would dismiss any evidence to the contrary of your belief (cognitive bias). So, watch this video, & enjoy! And look forward to the next one! :)