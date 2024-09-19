The Evolution of KARENS!

"Women in power. Especially the HR Karen's hellbent in turning every organization into their personal powerplay fantasy. Not a particularly brilliant question, but I would value your insight. Your thoughts?"





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022