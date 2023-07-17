BlackRock Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Blackrock and Vanguard Largely Control the Banking Industry & Much More...
Blackrock holds large shares of many companies I'm sure but look at their holdings in the banking industry. I looked at 3 banks right off the top of my head, State Street, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab.
When reading the below statistics, keep in mind that State Street is mostly owned by Blackrock. So, when you see both companies with a ton of shares for two of the three banks that becomes even more alarming pertaining to the ownership and influence they have in the banking industry alone. To make matters worse, this is only the tip of the iceberg!
1. STT - State Street Corporation
97.77%% of Shares Held by Institutions...
Top Institutional Holders 🔽
Blackrock Inc. 27,146,115
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/STT/holders
2. MS - Morgan Stanley
63.44%% of Shares Held by Institutions...
Top Institutional Holders 🔽
State Street Corporation 115,834,827
Blackrock Inc. 87,074,091
TOTAL: 202,908,918
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MS/holders?p=MS
3. SCHW - The Charles Schwab Corporation
86.99%% of Shares Held by Institutions
Top Institutional Holders 🔽
State Street Corporation 59,992,649
Blackrock Inc. 105,319,379
TOTAL: 165,312,028
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SCHW/holders?p=SCHW
*On a side note Vanguard is also a dangerous holder of these bank shares and a huge player. All of this should worry everyone.
Related Videos ⬇️
1. BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War is Good for Business’ Undercover Footage - https://t.me/APFGAC/20904
2. BlackRock CEO: “At BlackRock we are forcing behaviors… you have to force behaviors.” - https://t.me/APFGAC/20701
3. Zelensky Meeting Up With BlackRock Management - https://t.me/APFGAC/20274
4. MINORITY REPORT NO LONGER A MOVIE: GLOBALIST COMPANY BLACKROCK IMPLANTING CHIPS IN PEOPLE'S BRAINS!! - https://t.me/APFGAC/20138
5. Footage of Protesters Storming BlackRock HQ in Paris - https://t.me/APFGAC/19752
6. My Jaw Hit The FLOOR Reading This About Blackrock - https://t.me/APFGAC/14326
Related Articles 🔽
1. State AGs Issue Warning: Investment Giants Blackrock, Vanguard Buying Huge Stakes in Local Utility Companies in Aggressive ‘Green Energy’ Push - https://t.me/APFGAC/16977
2. Vanguard and Blackrock are Some of the Biggest Shareholders of Bavarian Nordic Which is Producing the Jynneos Monkeypox "Vaccine" and the Biggest Shareholder is Invesco Who is :Coincidentally" Partnered with the World Economic Forum - https://t.me/APFGAC/11833
3. BlackRock and Vanguard are Taking Over Centralized Food Production Technologies and Will Have Near-Total Control Over the Future Food Supply in America - https://t.me/APFGAC/11226
4. Jim Jordan, House Republicans Launch Investigation Into BlackRock, Vanguard, Others Over ESG Practices - https://t.me/APFGAC/21142
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!