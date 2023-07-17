BlackRock Exposed!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Blackrock and Vanguard Largely Control the Banking Industry & Much More...

Blackrock holds large shares of many companies I'm sure but look at their holdings in the banking industry. I looked at 3 banks right off the top of my head, State Street, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab.

When reading the below statistics, keep in mind that State Street is mostly owned by Blackrock. So, when you see both companies with a ton of shares for two of the three banks that becomes even more alarming pertaining to the ownership and influence they have in the banking industry alone. To make matters worse, this is only the tip of the iceberg!

1. STT - State Street Corporation

97.77%% of Shares Held by Institutions...

Top Institutional Holders 🔽

Blackrock Inc. 27,146,115

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/STT/holders

2. MS - Morgan Stanley

63.44%% of Shares Held by Institutions...

Top Institutional Holders 🔽

State Street Corporation 115,834,827

Blackrock Inc. 87,074,091

TOTAL: 202,908,918

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MS/holders?p=MS

3. SCHW - The Charles Schwab Corporation

86.99%% of Shares Held by Institutions

Top Institutional Holders 🔽

State Street Corporation 59,992,649

Blackrock Inc. 105,319,379

TOTAL: 165,312,028

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SCHW/holders?p=SCHW

*On a side note Vanguard is also a dangerous holder of these bank shares and a huge player. All of this should worry everyone.

