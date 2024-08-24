BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Experimental Vaccines and the EXTERMINATION of the World population
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
539 views • 8 months ago

In March of 2020 the World Hell Organisation declared the Covid-19 virus outbreak as a global pandemic.

Within less than one year, an experimental vaccine(bioweapon) was distributed to the whole world for everyone to take.

In what will never be understood, the global masses eagerly lined up for this so called vaccine despite zero safety tests.

Many people who saw the dangers of the new experimental MRNA technology tried to raise alarms but were silenced, mocked and shamed.

3 and a half years on, it is quite clear that people who took these shots are being exterminated.

By design, the distractions are aplenty, however people are dying more than ever.

The cover up by government and media is real

But the most amazing thing is, it appears barely anyone seems to care.

A special thanks to Covid-BC(TELEGRAM), and Hello Dave for their tireless work in capturing many of these deaths on Facebook.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
genocideexterminationworld populationthe experimental vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy