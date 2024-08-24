The Experimental Vaccines and the EXTERMINATION of the World population

In March of 2020 the World Hell Organisation declared the Covid-19 virus outbreak as a global pandemic.

Within less than one year, an experimental vaccine(bioweapon) was distributed to the whole world for everyone to take.

In what will never be understood, the global masses eagerly lined up for this so called vaccine despite zero safety tests.

Many people who saw the dangers of the new experimental MRNA technology tried to raise alarms but were silenced, mocked and shamed.

3 and a half years on, it is quite clear that people who took these shots are being exterminated.

By design, the distractions are aplenty, however people are dying more than ever.

The cover up by government and media is real

But the most amazing thing is, it appears barely anyone seems to care.

A special thanks to Covid-BC(TELEGRAM), and Hello Dave for their tireless work in capturing many of these deaths on Facebook.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/