RIP 'Peanut' The Squirrel
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
69 views • 7 months ago

The Biden/Harris Democrat 'administration' has just reached a new low. The Democrat-run state of New York has just executed a sweet lovable internet icon, known as 'Peanut' (a 'vicious' squirrel) in a heartless move to 'protect the community'.

To find out more about the goings-on in the 'land of the free'... (and this description is meant to be sarcastic), just watch this video, even if it's the only one you watch this month.

We're living in an absolutely heartless society today because of all the laws, rules & regulations that have been thrust upon us to 'keep us safe'. What a load of @#%&!!!

Watch this video to the end, and if this doesn't tug on your heartstrings, then I suspect you're one of 'them'.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Source:

Benny Johnson


Thumbnail Sourced From:

Clipart Library.com

﻿﻿'Emotional Regret' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

This video was created with CapCut Video Editor & Graphic design.

CapCut video creator


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Benny Johnson Show, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

