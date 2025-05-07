WILL America's Greatest Strength Become Its DOWNFALL?

Is America's greatest strength also its biggest weakness? In this thought-provoking video, we explore the idea that the very thing that has made America great could ultimately lead to its downfall. From its powerful economy to its military might, we examine the potential pitfalls of America's greatest strengths and ask the question: will they ultimately be its undoing? Watch to find out.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.