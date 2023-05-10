Brighteon Broadcast News, May 10, 2023 - How We the People RECLAIM America (feat. Jonathan Emord)

0:00 Intro

1:07 Tucker Carlson

1:57 Twitter

5:57 Other News

15:40 Interview with Jonathan Emord





- Tucker Carlson making a HUGE mistake trusting Twitter to protect free speech

- Twitter is a pro-censorship platform that still enforces viewpoint discrimination

- Race-baiting communists run amok!

- California group demands $200 million in reparations for EACH black resident

- Colorado bureaucrat demands the THEFT of money from all white-owned businesses

- Why all systems rooted in centralized control are about to become obsolete

- Looking at Qortal as a decentralized computing and messaging platform

- Covid jabs CLOT the eyes and damage brains

- Why Texas should keep shipping more illegals to NYC, Chicago, Denver, LA and other blue cities

- The migrant INVASION of the USA begins tomorrow!

- Full interview with attorney Jonathan Emord, running for US Senate, representing Virginia

- How we RECLAIM America for We the People (and stop the communist dictatorship tyranny)





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





