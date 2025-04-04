BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

is Purgatory in the Bible and Apostolic? (Early Church Christianity)
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 5 months ago

The Catholic Church teaches the doctrine of Purgatory, but is it biblical? What about the Early Church Fathers? Did any of them believe in a Purgatory? In this video, we look at Scripture and writings from the Early Church to illuminate us on apostolic Christian belief.

___________________________________________________________________________________

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

___________________________________________________________________________________

(IGNORE THIS)

This video relates to the following topics:

purgatory, is purgatory biblical, is purgatory mentioned in the bible, is purgatory real, is purgatory true, purgatory explained, purgatory in the bible, what is purgatory, what is purgatory like, what is purgatory in catholicism, what is purgatory in the bible, purgatory bible, purgatory bible verses, purgatory biblical, purgatory in scripture, early church fathers on purgatory, purgatory in the early church, purgatory proof, proof of purgatory, purgatory evidence, christianity.


#christian #christianity #jesus

Keywords
christianitypurgatoryis purgatory biblicalis purgatory mentioned in the bibleis purgatory realis purgatory truepurgatory explainedpurgatory in the biblewhat is purgatorywhat is purgatory likewhat is purgatory in catholicismwhat is purgatory in the biblepurgatory biblepurgatory bible versespurgatory biblicalpurgatory in scriptureearly church fathers on purgatorypurgatory in the early churchpurgatory proofproof of purgatorypurgatory evidence
Chapters

00:00What is Purgatory?

00:49Is Purgatory in the Bible?

00:591 Corinthians 3:11-15

02:11Wisdom 3:1-6

03:252 Maccabees 12:39-45

05:04Matthew 5:25-26

05:28Context for Matthew 5:25-26

06:08Spiritual Meaning of Matthew 5:25-26

06:53Tertullian's Commentary on Matthew 5:25-26

07:35Luke 12:42-48

09:55St. Abercius of Hierapolis, c. AD 190 (Epitaph of Abercius)

10:55St. Perpetua, c. AD 203 (Martyrdom of Perpetua and Felicity 2:3–4)

12:40Tertullian of Carthage, c. AD 211 (Chaplet 3)

12:52St. Cyprian of Carthage, c. AD 252 (Letters 51:20)

13:55Lactantius, c. AD 307 (Divine Institutes 7:21)

15:01Conclusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy