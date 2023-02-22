© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 22, 2023
Today Pastor Stan shares what the Lord has revealed to Vicki Parnell about what really is going on behind the scenes in Ukraine. This involves top government people and how the plan of the enemy has been exposed that a War has been planned long ago, and more war is to come.
00:00 - The Z---------- Dream
16:19 - Time of Miracles
18:46 - Blackmail
22:43 - Share what you have seen
29:33 - Berkey Water Systems
30:16 - Watchmen’s Package
32:23 - EMP Shield
33:18 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2agc7i-behind-the-scenes-in-ukraine-02222023.html