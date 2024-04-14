Harry Potter-style Invisibility Megashield Pro Max goes on sale

Introverts, Predators and Harry Potter fans rejoice, a brand new invisibility shield is on the market… and this time it actually works. The Invisibility Megashield, brainchild of the aptly named Invisibility Shield Co., allows the aforementioned introverts to completely hide away from the world through a big, mostly see-through sheet of plastic. By using a clever array of microlenses, the shield carefully refracts light reflected off the user away from any intended observer, instead smearing out the light coming from their sides and from behind them. In other words, it bends light. It does have the effect of slightly dimming the light from behind it, and the bending effect works best on solid colors or well-defined horizontal patterns like the horizon or railings, but it does work.

The shield stands approximately 180cm tall and 120cm wide, enough to hide a person behind it, provided they aren’t too tall and fat. The previous ‘1.0’ version was not actually big enough to block the light from a full-sized human, and could not stand by itself. The handle has also been improved to be more comfortable, meaning this really is an invisibility shield you’d actually want to use. And it has the ‘Pro Max’ price tag to boot: $880. So it also makes your money disappear.

