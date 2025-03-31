The Battle Between Good and Evil in the Modern Age | Global Defense War

In this intense discussion, our panel of experts delves into the concept of a global defense war, framing it as a multifaceted battle spanning physical, mental, emotional, psychological, and spiritual realms. See how they identify the enemy as a pervasive force of darkness, often linked to historical and biblical narratives of evil, including references to Satan, Luciferian deeds, and the Kazarian Mafia. They explore the alliances of light, emphasizing divine and moral forces, and highlight the roles of key figures like Donald Trump and global militaries in this cosmic struggle. The conversation also touches on covert warfare, the manipulation of media and politics, and the urgent need for a moral reckoning in society. Tune in to understand the hidden war shaping our world and how to navigate these turbulent times with truth and resilience.





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-hidden-war-military-insiders-expose-the-truth-global-defense-war-ep-1/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/