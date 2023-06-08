BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
26 views • 06/08/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol - http://bitly.ws/HEjq

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?


Methylene Blue also known as the Magic Bullet, a question I get asked frequently in regards to ingesting it, is can you take it when fasting?


So I have created this video “Can You Take Methylene Blue When Fasting?” to answer this question fully so you can gain clarity around if you can take it whilst fasting and if so is it safe too?


If you want to find out everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue fastingcan you take methylene blue when fastingmethylene blue fasting protocolmethylene blue water fastmethylene blue water fast protocolhow to fast with methylene blueis it safe to fast on methylene blueis it safe to take methylene blue when fastingmethylene blue fasting safety
