Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Cancer Secrets Revealed with Dr. William Makis
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
581 views • 7 months ago

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net


IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 60s year old Florida Stage 4 Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma patient with multiple recurrences - now cancer free after 3 months!


Dr. William Makis MD: Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General's Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.


substack.com/@MakisMD





Tags: Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Cancer, mRNA, Maria Zeee, Dr William Makis, Dr Makis, Florida, Stage 4, Clear Cell, Renal Cell, Carcinoma, cancer free, Canadian physician, Radiology, Oncology, Immunology, Governor General, University of Toronto, peer reviewed, medical publications


Keywords
cancerfloridaoncologyfenbendazolestage 4ivermectinimmunologymrnagovernor generalpeer reviewedcarcinomamaria zeeemedical publicationsdr william makisdr makiscancer freeradiologyuniversity of torontoclear cellrenal cellcanadian physician
