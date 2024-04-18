© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 16, 2024
She Cried, Put Her Head in My Car to Beg for Help With 3 Puppies Stuck In The Sewer
PShe Tried to Stick Her Head Into My Car to Beg For Help With The 3 Puppies That Were In The Sewer
Today, on a deserted road, I happened to meet a mother dog walking on the street. She was standing by the side of the road and watching all the traffic on the road. The mother dog is worried. She begged for help. No one stopped. I was also surprised when I met her. She looked at my car, begging. Her kids in the sewer.
Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre
#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Twitter: / themoho4
Instagram: / themoho88
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vFyT3aCrdE