WOKE Companies PUSH SATANIC Agenda: TARGET FEELING PRESSURE AS LGBT Clothing Outrages Parents

Stew Peters Show





May 26, 2023





Satanic and LGBT propaganda is now everywhere and it’s time for Christians to stand up.

Pastor Mark Burns joins Paul Harrell to talk about the evil woke corporations are disseminating.

Pastor Burns is calling on the body of Christ to shut down Target.

Target has partnered with an evil satanic designer from London.

All of this is designed to lead us to the normalization of pedophilia.

It is important to no longer mince words.

The Left in this country wants to make it acceptable for grown men to sexually sodomize young children.

The Chinese are teaching their children how to build rockets but America is teaching our children about sex change operations.

We cannot make America great again until we have a great American revival.

Americans cannot be a great nation unless God is at the center of our culture.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

