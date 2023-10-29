BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The BBcom Show on US Sports Net: Nikki Davila | Losing Weight, Eating Carbs & Nutrition
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
16 views • 10/29/2023

Nikki Davila is a Registered Dietician who specializes in weight loss. Today we chat through the key components for dropping weight and beating plateaus, where fasting can be beneficial, why carbs are for everyone and breaking the habit of emotional eating.

Today's episode is sponsored by Feastbox Meats. Make meal prepping easier with the Protein Pack. Now available. https://shrsl.com/4a7ou

Tune in to the BBcom Show daily on US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
healthnutritionfastinglose weightdietfitnesswellnessbodybuildingcomadonis golden ratio
