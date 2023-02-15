BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#243 - Fake Alien Invasion: Is Elon Musk Part of Project Bluebeam?
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
54 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 02/15/2023

"When you see a fake alien invasion, know that the devils end is near." -Cory



Today I want to expose the ridiculous plan to use Holograms and different technologies to try and control humanity. Research "Project Bluebeam."


However today I am going to expose an angle that many have not heard. Also listen to Candace O. report on this topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHU2_1jiMC4



Watch last nights broadcast which aired on Daystar Canada here: https://media.talktruth.ca/




BUT FIRST HEAR THE PODCAST FROM TODAY, SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT HAPPENING TONIGHT FOR THE KINGDOM I ANNOUNCE IN THIS EPISODE. THIS STUFF IS A DISTRACTION FROM THE KINGDOM MESSAGE MANIFESTATION!

Episode #243 - "Fake Alien Invasion: Is Elon Musk Part of Project Bluebeam?"

Listen and download today's podcast and all the other 240 other  messages @>> https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


**"Born Again As Kings" my new book edition 2 is now out and professionally edited and up in hardback and softback on Amazon!!!
Keywords
prophecykingdom of godbible teachingvictorious gospelvictorious eschatologybiblical revelationbible trainingcory graykingdom awake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy