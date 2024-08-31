© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Russian servicemen destroy U.S.-made M270 MLRS by high-precision strike
During reconnaissance actions near Sadki (Sumy region), one U.S.-made M270 MLRS position was detected.
After analysing the reconnaissance data, it was decided to hit the position of the U.S.-made universal launcher of the AFU.
As a result of the attack, the MLRS and AFU military personnel serving the launcher were eliminated by the precision missile.
Objective control confirmed the total destruction of the enemy vehicle.