FALSE PROPHET MIKE MURDOCK EXPOSED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MURDOCK IS THE BEST SPIRITUAL HUSTLER OF THEM ALL. THIS FAKE CHRISTIAN IS WORTH $$$. HE HAS TO JET PLANES, MULITI MILLION DOLLAR HOME AND LIVE LIKE A KING. HE'S HAD IN THE PAST SEVERAL SEXUAL IN-COUNTERS AND DURG INDUCTED COKAIN PARTIES. THANK GOODNESS HE'S RARELY SEEN ON TV ANYMORE. MAYBE SOME DAY THIS BROKEN MAN WILL REPENT. HE'S DESTROYED COUNTLESS PEOPLE ON HIS WAY TO FAME AND FORTUNE. SEND TO EVERYONE...