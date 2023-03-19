Which coffee brewing method is best for you? Fortunately, this question is pretty easily figured out. Here’s the rub. Roasted coffee is made up of more than 100 different molecules. Each of those molecules has a different flavor. Each brewing method will extract different molecules and thus different flavors.

So, which coffee brewing method is best for you? Let’s start with three of the easiest methods to prepare and are also the most popular, which would be French Press vs Moka Pot vs AeroPress. My name is Russell Volz, Proprietor of Lake City Coffee and I’m going to help you to decide which brewing method is best for you.

