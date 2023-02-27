BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WAR IS COMING WITH RUSSIA & CHINA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
468 views • 02/27/2023

Since 2014 God has been showing me about a future war with Russia and China, a war that will shake the world in its suddenness and brutality. America will lose this war but the PROCESS of her struggle to survive as she faces her enemies will fling mud everywhere. This means the impact of war on this nation (and all who are connected to her, defend her or depend on her) will "dirty", nobody who sees this war will be unaffected by it. This prophecy is years old yet it's finally appearing in news articles and on your TV. War is coming. Hear the words of the Lord.


FULL VIDEO TO BE POSTED.


russia and china, future war, war is coming, america, usa, nation, enemies, lose, struggle, impact of war, brutality, suddenness, shake, world, mud, connected, everywhere, fling, since 2014, future, coming, war, china, russia, god
