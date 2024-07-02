Brighteon Broadcast News, July 2, 2024 – Enraged Leftists call for targeted assassinations of US Supreme Court Justices and WAR against conservatives

- SCOTUS decision on presidential immunity and its impact on upcoming election. (0:03)

- Biden refuses to budge, even as DNC and donors want him out. (18:48)

- Wild food harvesting and foraging for nutrition. (34:46)

- Micro impact plate for bone density and mobility. (44:31)

- Cancer treatment using fenbendazole. (54:54)

- Jeffrey Epstein files released. (1:02:35)

- Radical Leftists call for assassinations of conservative Supreme Court justices. (1:02:35)

- US domestic war preparations, enemies prepositioned, weapons caches established. (1:10:24)

- Election integrity, Second Amendment rights, and selective prosecution by the regime. (1:39:33)

- Ukraine corruption and financial fraud. (2:12:41)

- Iowa to seize farms to build massive terraforming machines to destroy the world. (2:21:51)

- Technology for immune support and free speech. (2:37:50)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/