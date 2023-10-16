Biden: 'US Has 'Obligation' To Be Involved In BOTH Ukraine AND Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden sat through a series of softball questions on 60 Minutes last night in which he assured America that the proxy war in Ukraine and in Israel was "no problem" for us because "we are America, for God's sake." Will Americans agree that billions more are needed to be poured into what is now a two-front war? Also today, Switzerland looks to return to Neutrality.
Get your copy of Ron Paul's LATEST BOOK - "The Surreptitious Coup" - as our "thank you" for your tax-deductible donation to the Ron Paul Institute. For more information: http://tiny.cc/h6nbvz