Bill Gates' Chef Says Billionaire 'Refused To Feed His Family Fake Meat'
695 views • 11 months ago

Bill Gates’ long-term personal chef has blown the whistle on what his former employer put on the table for his own family and guess what – there was not a plant-based fake meat burger or synthetic lab-grown steak in sight.

Nor was there a cricket, insect, mealworm anywhere near the Gates family dinner table at his Medina, Washington palace dubbed Xanadu 2.

While Gates was pushing his toxic lab-grown and plant-based ultra-processed products on consumers, his own family was strictly banned from chowing down on these Frankenfoods and his own dinner table was laden with organic and grass-fed lean beef, salmon, and other natural products which Gates has vowed to price out of reach for ordinary consumers in favor of insects, bugs and lab-grown beef.

The shameless hypocrisy is enough to make you choke on your WEF-approved crickets but it gets even worse when you learn what the latest studies say about Gates’ products and exactly how evil are.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
fake meatbill gatesinsectsbugsweflab grown meatmrnasynthetic beefbill gates family
