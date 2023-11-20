BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Killing Gaza | Full Documentary | HS Documentary
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
3747 views • 11/20/2023

Independent journalists Max Blumenthal and Dan Cohen documented Israel’s 2014 assault on Gaza during the war and chronicled its horrific aftermath. As they waded through the rubble of Gaza’s destroyed border regions, they turned a camera onto the survivors of the slaughter and let them speak for themselves.


Dan returned, week after week, to capture on film the daily struggles of the people of Gaza as they suffered through one of the worst winters in recorded history, and then weathered the sweltering summer heat without electricity and — in many cases — without homes.


While giving voice to the pain of a people under siege, Cohen and Blumenthal also highlighted Gazans’ inspiring acts of creative resistance, from painting to break-dancing to literature, that allows them to maintain their humanity in the face of deprivation and war.


Killing Gaza is much more than a documentary about Palestinian resilience and suffering. It is a chilling visual document of war crimes committed by the Israeli military, featuring direct testimony and evidence from the survivors, delivered to them often just days after escaping indiscriminate shelling, bombings, and summary executions.

