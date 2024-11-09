QueMala Blows Through $1B, Ends Up In Debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
S/he Is Good At Raising Money & Blowing It
◦ How Kamala Harris Plowed Through $1B
◦ Kamala Harris Campaign’s Concerts Cost Up To $20M; Staff, Vendors Fear They Won’t Be Paid
* If this is how s/he spends donors’ $, imagine what s/he would have done with our taxes.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 November 2024)