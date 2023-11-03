No Christianity, No Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Johnson’s election as speaker of the House of Representatives triggered nonsensical, hateful anti-Christian diatribes among many media pundits. But Christianity’s role in restoring and preserving liberty in America is a necessary one. In this episode, Paul Dragu talks with The New American’s editor-in-chief, Gary Benoit, and John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez about Christian values that are the foundation of liberty.