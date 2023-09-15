© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2013, a brutal chemical weapons attack targeted civilians in Douma Syria.
A U.S. Inteligence report had warned the Whitehouse that Al Nusra Front were planning a Sarin attack, they also knew it wasn't Syrian chemicals used in the attack itself.
But Obama blamed Assad anyway @irishmaninrussia
Here's a few articles:
https://truthout.org/video/seymour-hersh-obama-cherry-picked-intelligence-on-syrian-chemical-attack-to-justify-us-strike/
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/06/25/will-get-fooled-seymour-hersh-welt-khan-sheikhoun-chemical-attack/
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v35/n24/seymour-m.-hersh/whose-sarin