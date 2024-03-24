© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freeze-dried Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup butter
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
½ cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
½ teaspoon Pink Himalayan Salt
¾ cup organic sweetener
2 eggs
¾ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together your dry ingredients (except the blueberries), and set them aside. Beat the eggs and mix in your wet ingredients (butter, milk, and vanilla). Combine the wet and dry ingredients. Fold the freeze-dried blueberries into your batter. Grease your muffin tins and fill each cup 3/4 full. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Enjoy!