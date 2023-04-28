BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn BREAKS DOWN the Ron DeSantis vs Disney BATTLE
59 views • 04/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 27, 2023


What’s going on with Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company? Is the Florida governor simply trying to pick a fight with the media giant, or is there more to the story? In this clip, Glenn breaks down the new DeSantis vs. Disney lawsuit, explains why most people ‘don’t understand what Ron DeSantis did,’ and tells why Walt Disney’s passing unfortunately changed the company’s path forever…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBqQTOd4oRA

florida lawsuit governor ron desantis disney glenn beck battle walt disney company path
