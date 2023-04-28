Glenn BREAKS DOWN the Ron DeSantis vs Disney BATTLE

Glenn Beck





Apr 27, 2023





What’s going on with Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company? Is the Florida governor simply trying to pick a fight with the media giant, or is there more to the story? In this clip, Glenn breaks down the new DeSantis vs. Disney lawsuit, explains why most people ‘don’t understand what Ron DeSantis did,’ and tells why Walt Disney’s passing unfortunately changed the company’s path forever…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBqQTOd4oRA