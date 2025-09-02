This Saint News 2/9/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week, Trump wants to take over Gaza? Did you guys see that coming? He has also managed to rebrand the North American Union, and that is straight from the New World Order playbook. I'll explain. And then, we'll unpack some of the information being uncovered at USAID. I'll have more on our government's overspending in the Headlines, and in the Top Stories, the country seems to be ideologically shifting. And as usual fam, as always, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Jay Z was named in a Diddy lawsuit.

https://x.com/IanCarrollx/status/1885782696044945867





Mike Benz - Censorship Weasel Words

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1885222593877168224





Lindy Li: "Despite her repeated denials, Beyonce was paid."

https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1887523784854323447





Andrew Stroehlein discusses Trump's statements on Gaza in his Daily Brief

https://x.com/hrw/status/1887562236555674002





Elon's DOGE hits $1 billion per day in cuts

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1887131562724274412





Greg Reece - The Rebranding of the North American Union

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1886905103526871113





The original North American Union plan from 2005. The main players

https://x.com/TruthWarriorDad/status/1884459894105071914





The vision David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski had

https://x.com/FredFredderson1/status/1884317470384873491





Romance TikToker:

https://x.com/GluePodcast/status/1887114772195266833





56 years ago today, The Beatles performed on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London for their final concert

https://x.com/BeatlesEarth/status/1884985622269448669





Biden threatened to withhold a $1 billion USAID is at the heart of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

https://x.com/amuse/status/1887870295823810824





Trump Claims US Will Take Ownership of Palestine

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1887190995496050721





Catherine Austin Fitts Interview

https://rumble.com/v6ckv8j-tech-corner-with-james-the-tech-guy.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





NEW STUDY - COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dose-Dependently Increase Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 121%

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/new-study-covid-19-mrna-injections









