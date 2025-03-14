Denied Reunion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces have released brothers Abdullah and Suhail Qouqa, who were serving life sentences. They are from Nablus in the northern West Bank, and their release came as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist authorities. In a prisoner exchange deal, six Zionist detainees were freed in exchange for 596 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom had been sentenced to long terms and life imprisonments.
Interview: The mother of the freed prisoners
Reporting: faris odeh
Filmed: 28/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video