A GENUINE REVIVAL | 8-20-2025

Show #2476
Show Notes:
Trump wants to earn his way to Heaven: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdIw_mPi_ps
Proverbs 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2020&version=KJV
The Church and Politics: https://www.facebook.com/reel/4111523072456241
Americans vs the Machine: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_9U2DwigJ1M
Hillary Clinton says SCOTUS will reverse gay marriage like abortion: https://www.advocate.com/politics/hillary-clinton-scotus-marriage-equality#rebelltitem1
Charlie Kirk on Islam immigration: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1078264277824824
Norman Vincent Peale: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Vincent_Peale
Revival: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Revival
Revival in the church: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1297743565294691
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
