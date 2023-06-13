Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

The war on your food is evident with the so-called elite pushing cannibalism, eating bugs, and plastic. Kanye West is on display pushing the implied strange demonic appetite. You must not fall for false light for it is witch craft. Instead, learn to be a farmer like the Shepardess as a solution that we cover at the end of the VCAST.

Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured or cell-based meat replicating cancer growth cells, is a technology that aims to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional livestock farming. But is really pharmicia. While concerns have been raised about its carbon footprint, impact on animal welfare, and potential health risks, it is an agenda to eliminate God’s Creation, farmer wealth, and the health of the people.

Lab-grown meat, a wicked technological advancement in the food industry, has been hailed as a potential solution to the environmental challenges associated with traditional livestock farming. However, a recent study conducted has raised concerns about the carbon dioxide emissions of lab-grown meat. The study suggests that lab-grown meat may have a higher carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint compared to conventional livestock farming, may produce approximately 25 times more CO2 emissions per kilogram than grass-fed beef. The cancer cell growth apparatus method is derived from unborn cow fetuses that have their blood drained while still alive. Sick technology.

From the Children’s Defense Fund:

“While the fake meat industry is being touted as an environmentally friendly and sustainable way to feed the world, the true intent is to recreate the kind of global control that Monsanto and others achieved through patented GMO (genetically modified organism) seed development.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) warn there are major environmental downsides to lab-grown meat. According to their “cradle-to-gate life cycle” analysis, the lab-grown meat industry produces up to 25 times more CO2 than traditional animal husbandry, which nullifies the core ideological foundation upon which the industry is built.

Each kilo of cultured meat produces anywhere from 542 pounds (246 kilos) to 3,325 pounds (1,508 kg) of carbon dioxide emissions, making the climate impact of cultured meat four to 25 times greater than that of conventional beef.

At present, most cultured meat companies still use fetal bovine serum (FBS) as the growth medium, which is obtained from unborn calves that are cut out of the womb and drained of their blood while still alive. Hence, most claims of cultured meat being animal-free or free of animal cruelty are false.

Mission Barns is developing imitation bacon made from a mix of cultured meat, cell-cultured pork fat and pea protein. Have the pigs from which the cell samples are taken been treated with mRNA “vaccines,” and if so, is the cultured pork and pork fat safe to eat?” .



