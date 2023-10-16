TRUMPS GAG ORDER, issued today by leftists Dem judge.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, a Democrat judge issued an order gagging President Trump, destroying the First Amendment.
The judge made her courtroom the Ministry of Truth.
She said the case isn’t about the court of public opinion, yet she allows the media to sit in her courtroom, the very people who craft public opinion through their headlines and stories.
Public opinion matters, and President Trump isn’t even able to defend himself.
This entire operation is run by Joe Biden, his political opponent, and nothing more than election interference.
This is the weaponization of government! If this can happen to a former President, the only question is, who’s next?
@RepMTG