LA RIOTS BECAUSE BIDEN DIDN’T WIN 2020 & HE SET UP 4 YEAR ILLEGAL INVASION! TRAITOR Politicians Supporting 6/14 RIOTS Assisted REAL Insurrection 11/3/20 That Started In AZ! TRUMP INVESTIGATE MARICOPA!
67 views • 3 months ago

6/2/25: TRUMP WON 2020! Maricopa County Committed MASSIVE Election Crimes & ONLY 1 is shown in this video...MUCH MORE COMING. Fox News Is The Focus...Why Did They Call Arizona SO Early? Maricopa County (60%+ of the population) Election Day Ballot Results were NOT RECEIVED & there was ONLY 1 Ballot Batch Results Released - EARLY BALLOTS BEFORE THE ELECTION...


ARIZONA Going For Biden SET THE NARRATIVE For 1st Swing State To Flip & to Make a "BIDEN WIN" Believable in the other 5 Swing States. 58,550 Ballots were ILLEGAL = Entire Maricopa County Election NULL & VOID...How Many Politicians Are ILLEGIT FRAUDS?


electionpresident trumparizonapresident donald trumpelectionselection fraudmaricopa countytrump 2024la riotselection integrity2022 electionkari lake2024 electionabe hamadehlpolitics
