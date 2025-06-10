LA RIOTS BECAUSE BIDEN DIDN’T WIN 2020 & HE SET UP 4 YEAR ILLEGAL INVASION! TRAITOR Politicians Supporting 6/14 RIOTS Assisted REAL Insurrection 11/3/20 That Started In AZ! TRUMP INVESTIGATE MARICOPA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM MOVEMENT...Helping 100,000 Everyday People Make More Money, Get Healthy & Change Lives — Starting With Simple Steps, Real Solutions, Real Support & A Team Behind Them Every Step Of The Way. Are YOU Ready To JOIN US?
💥 JOIN THE MOVEMENT: www.SaveMyFreedom.us
👉 READ ABOUT US: https://yournews.com/2025/05/20/3455669/make-more-money-get-healthy-change-lives-save-my/
📞 BOOK A CALL - 5 Minute “Make More Money” Call: https://micheleswinick.com/
6/2/25: TRUMP WON 2020! Maricopa County Committed MASSIVE Election Crimes & ONLY 1 is shown in this video...MUCH MORE COMING. Fox News Is The Focus...Why Did They Call Arizona SO Early? Maricopa County (60%+ of the population) Election Day Ballot Results were NOT RECEIVED & there was ONLY 1 Ballot Batch Results Released - EARLY BALLOTS BEFORE THE ELECTION...
ARIZONA Going For Biden SET THE NARRATIVE For 1st Swing State To Flip & to Make a "BIDEN WIN" Believable in the other 5 Swing States. 58,550 Ballots were ILLEGAL = Entire Maricopa County Election NULL & VOID...How Many Politicians Are ILLEGIT FRAUDS?
🎯 FOLLOW & SHARE: https://x.com/EverythingHomeT/status/1930376248112623694
📣 WHO THE SAVE MY FREEDOM MOVEMENT IS FOR: WHO THIS IS FOR: Entrepreneurs, podcasters, side hustlers, affiliate marketers, network marketers, small business owners, digital creators, coaches, consultants, service providers, health advocates, retirees, career changers, stay-at-home parents, and anyone ready to take action & make real money for the first time.
🚨 We're Building A Team of 100 Freedom-Seekers To Help Change 100,000 Lives...Starting With YOURS!
▶️ DISCOVER THE HEALTH & WELLNESS RESIDUAL INCOME SYSTEM:
▶️ WATCH THE WEBINAR - 14 DAY FREE TRIAL & 35% OFF!
All-In-One, AI-Powered Digital Business Platform built to simplify Ecommerce, automate marketing, streamline CRM, and help anyone monetize their message & sell their products, services & affiliate offers online — without tech skills or a team
https://app.ewebinar.com/webinar/ai-powered-ads-unleashed-the-ultimate-all-in-one-business-system-20223
🛒💲 SHOP OUR MARKETPLACE: BUY LIFE CHANGING & MONEY SAVING PRODUCTS...ITEMS YOU NEED!
https://ReviveOurAmericanDream.com/
🛒💲 MANY EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL DISCOUNTS FOR OUR COMMUNITY
📣 LIVEPURE HEALTH, WELLNESS & SKINCARE PRODUCTS THAT ACTUALLY WORK - 25% OFF: https://livepure.com/savemyfreedom
🖥️ WATCH THE PRODUCT OVERVIEW:
https://rumble.com/v6m1wh6-340.html
🖥️ WATCH THE TESTIMONIALS:
https://rumble.com/v6m0mpv-337.html
📞 BOOK A CALL & I'll Guide You Through The Products: https://micheleswinick.com/
📣 PATRIOT MOBILE - 10% OFF Your Monthly Bill! Make The Switch TODAY To The ONLY Christian, Conservative Wireless Provider
🚨 PROMO CODE: SaveMyFreedom (FREE MONTH)
🚨 PROMO CODE: Precinct (10% OFF YOUR MONTHLY BILL) - ONLY PROMO CODE WITH A 10% MONTHLY DISCOUNT