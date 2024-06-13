Two Rules About the Truth, Truth Is Always Loving and Emotional, Self-Deception Emotions, Anger, Shame, Truth And Law of Attraction, Deceptive State of Bliss, Emotions vs Intellect

Full Original:

20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2





“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING. TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL.”

“YOU CAN HEAR TRUTH IN YOUR HEAD AS MUCH AS YOU WANT, IT WILL NEVER BECOME A PART OF YOUR SOUL UNTIL YOUR SOUL EMOTIONALLY ACCEPTS THIS TRUTH. OR UNTIL THE EMOTION PREVENTING THE TRUTH FROM ENTERING THE SOUL IS RELEASED, SO THAT YOU CAN ACCEPT THE TRUTH.”

“EVERYTIME I’M ANGRY, I KNOW THAT I’M NOT IN TRUTH.”

“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING INCLUDING LOVING YOURSELF.”

“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING MEANS THAT TRUTH IS NEVER PAINFUL AS WELL.”

