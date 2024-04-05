Migrants here have an ‘attitude of entitlement’: Investigative reporter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovery Institute senior fellow Jonathan Choe discusses migrants in Seattle reportedly setting up camp at a high school tennis court on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html