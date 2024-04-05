Migrants here have an ‘attitude of entitlement’: Investigative reporter

145 views • 04/05/2024

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Discovery Institute senior fellow Jonathan Choe discusses migrants in Seattle reportedly setting up camp at a high school tennis court on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.