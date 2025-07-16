What will 2025 Unravel for Rollups & Appchain Stacks? Rollup & Appchain Experts discuss

What Will 2025 Unravel for Rollups & Appchain Stacks? 🚀

2025 is set to be a pivotal year for rollups and appchains, with breakthroughs in scalability, interoperability, and user experience. Industry experts weigh in on key trends:

🔥 Hyper-Scalable Rollups – Next-gen ZK and Optimistic rollups push TPS limits while slashing costs.

🔗 Seamless Interop – Cross-rollup and appchain communication becomes frictionless with advanced bridging.

🛠️ Modular Stacks Rise – Customizable appchains gain traction, powered by frameworks like Cosmos SDK, Polygon CDK, and Arbitrum Orbit.

💡 User-Centric Design – Simplified onboarding and account abstraction drive mass adoption.

Will 2025 be the year of the modular, multi-chain future? Tune in as top builders break it down!

