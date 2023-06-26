BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FULL SHOW-RFK Candidacy, Second Amendment, Climate Change & Trojan Horses
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane Ruby
336 followers
6
579 views • 06/26/2023

History is full of proverbial Trojan horses people follow without investigating. RFK has concerning positions: calling the NRA a terrorist organization, said he’s pro-vaccine & some vaccines should be mandated, indicating Second Amendment hostility, support of Climate Change, wanting a law to ‘punish global warming skeptics,’ saying America should cut its ‘reckless consumption of oil and coal’ & not denouncing Democrat party extreme positions.
Trojan horse, RFK candidate, Mandatory vaccines, Second amendment, Gun rights, NRA, Climate change skepticism, Green initiatives, Global warming


gun rightsnrasecond amendmentglobal warmingtrojan horsemandatory vaccinesrfk candidateclimate change skepticismgreen initiatives
