Twin Towers - The Hidden Secrets [2020]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The next series of uploads will detail the "official" causes of collapse. Then we will transition to the more controversial documentaries...
-------
"The Twin towers bold steel structure is exceptionally strong. But its innovative design hides potential weaknesses. At the base of each tower, the steel columns are 4 inches thick to bear the weight of the building above. But nearer the top, these columns are only 1/4 of an inch thick. To protect the steel from fire, engineers coat it in a fireproofing spray. But this protective layer is thin and easily dislodged. Could this be the downfall of these iconic buildings?" - Steven Kearney, narrator