NWO: Satan's modified foods, 'gender identity' & 'family diversity'!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Shattered Paradise
Satan and his minions will not stop at modifying our food and messing up with ‘gender identity’ and ‘family diversity’. There are ONLY two genders created by God: male and female. But satan has warped the minds of millions of people to endorse transgenderism, drag queen story time and providing puberty blockers while trying to destroy the traditional family and replacing it with a diversity or various types of families that goes against God.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]