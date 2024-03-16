Cairo, Egypt - A Huge Fire Completely Destroyed the Al-Ahram Film Studio - One of the Most Famous & Oldest Film Studios in the Arab World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Egyptian cinema suffered an irreparable loss: “In Cairo, a fire destroyed the Al-Ahram film studio, which is considered one of the most famous and oldest film studios in the Arab world. The blaze broke out 24 hours after filming for the Ramadan TV series wrapped and quickly spread to three nearby buildings. It took more than six hours to put out the fire, the film studio burned down completely.”