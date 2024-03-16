BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cairo, Egypt - A Huge Fire Completely Destroyed the Al-Ahram Film Studio - One of the Most Famous & Oldest Film Studios in the Arab World
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 03/16/2024

Egyptian cinema suffered an irreparable loss: “In Cairo, a fire destroyed the Al-Ahram film studio, which is considered one of the most famous and oldest film studios in the Arab world. The blaze broke out 24 hours after filming for the Ramadan TV series wrapped and quickly spread to three nearby buildings. It took more than six hours to put out the fire, the film studio burned down completely.”

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
