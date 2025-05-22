BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 425: FAILURE TO WARN
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5780 followers
478 views • 3 months ago

Del Bigtree covers the explosive U.S. Senate hearing led by Sen. Ron Johnson, exposing how federal health agencies hid the dangers of myocarditis and other COVID-19 vaccine injuries.


Jefferey Jaxen reports on the FDA’s major shift away from automatic COVID booster approvals, plus the release of MAHA’s first commission report.


Del also examines how AI is rapidly transforming the digital landscape—and what that means for our future.


Finally, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, founder of The Microvascular Research Foundation and a leading long COVID expert, joins the show to discuss his powerful Senate testimony and insights from treating patients nationwide.


Guests: Jordan Vaughn, M.D.

