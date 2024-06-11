BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stephen Hawking Lost Ability To Speak But Not From ALS
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
111 views • 11 months ago

He lost his ability to speak not due to ALS but from pneumonia after visiting CERN for the 1st time, and for those who don't know the father of the "God Particle" died on the day of our last most recent eclipse April 8, 2024

50% of people diagnosed with ALS will live about 4 years. Stephen Hawking has lived 13 times that while continuing to lead science. How?

How Has Stephen Hawking Lived Past 70 WIth ALS? They Don't Say

http://www.scientificamerican.com/art...

"The famous theoretical physicist has helped to bring his ideas about black holes and quantum gravity to a broad public audience. For much of his time in the public eye, though, he has been confined to a wheelchair by a form of the motor-neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). And since 1985 he has had to speak through his trademark computer system-which he operates with his cheek-and have around-the-clock care."




