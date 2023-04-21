© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 21st April 2023
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.
00:25 RFK Jr Stands Up
14:25 Ukraine Funding Support Dwindling
23:35 Playing The NATO Card
34:28 Artificially Intelligent Weapons
39:23 Covid–19 Vaccine Bribes
45:00 BuzzFeed News Buzzes Off—Calling For Government-Funded ‘Independent’ News
54:59 Militarised Police In France
1:08:20 Inflation Is A Measure Of A Rate Of Change
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-21st-april-2023