© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Jordan Peterson stuns Bill Maher and his audience into silence.
"The leftists have already decided the Palestinians are the victims. If you're a victim, then you're morally righteous. Even more conveniently if you stand for the victim then you're morally righteous regardless of what you do with your own life"
This is outstanding.