WHAT IS VALUE?

Sunday Morning Live 9 June 2024





In this podcast episode, we discuss the impact of early childhood experiences on development, focusing on parental wisdom and daycare influences. Conversations span moral analyses of media, societal impacts of the pandemic, and personal reflections on daycare experiences. We touch on diverse topics like ethics in gaming and selling products, emphasizing growth and innovation in content creation. Lastly, we highlight the importance of embracing novelty and seeking continual improvement in our creative endeavors, guided by audience feedback and a commitment to excellence.





