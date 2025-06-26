BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Col Doug Macgregor: Iran-Israel War is NOT OVER
THE ARTICLE DOUG SPEAKS ABOUT: Harvard-linked study finds Israel ‘disappeared’ nearly 400,000 Palestinians in Gaza, half of them children: Report

The study by a Ben Gurion University professor uses data-driven analysis and spatial mapping to highlight a severe decline in Gaza’s population since October 2023

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/31546

President Donald Trump declared that the conflict between Israel and Iran is "over," citing exhaustion on both sides and claiming that U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were decisive and successful. He suggested that Iran would now step back from its nuclear ambitions.

In response, defense analyst Col. Douglas Macgregor strongly disagreed, criticizing Trump's assertion as premature, misleading, and based more on belief than fact. He argued the war is far from over and the strikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Macgregor believes the narrative of total success is a political fabrication, unsupported by intelligence, and destined to collapse over time.

He also warned about the danger of U.S. leadership ignoring its own intelligence community in favor of Israeli information, claiming this risks demoralizing American institutions. He compared Trump's approach unfavorably to past presidents like Nixon, who were more skeptical and thorough with intelligence. Macgregor concluded that both Israel and Iran remain at war, and the broader conflict involving the Muslim world is far from resolved.

