Col Doug Macgregor: Iran-Israel War is NOT OVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE ARTICLE DOUG SPEAKS ABOUT: Harvard-linked study finds Israel ‘disappeared’ nearly 400,000 Palestinians in Gaza, half of them children: Report
The study by a Ben Gurion University professor uses data-driven analysis and spatial mapping to highlight a severe decline in Gaza’s population since October 2023
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/31546
President Donald Trump declared that the conflict between Israel and Iran is "over," citing exhaustion on both sides and claiming that U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were decisive and successful. He suggested that Iran would now step back from its nuclear ambitions.
In response, defense analyst Col. Douglas Macgregor strongly disagreed, criticizing Trump's assertion as premature, misleading, and based more on belief than fact. He argued the war is far from over and the strikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Macgregor believes the narrative of total success is a political fabrication, unsupported by intelligence, and destined to collapse over time.
He also warned about the danger of U.S. leadership ignoring its own intelligence community in favor of Israeli information, claiming this risks demoralizing American institutions. He compared Trump's approach unfavorably to past presidents like Nixon, who were more skeptical and thorough with intelligence. Macgregor concluded that both Israel and Iran remain at war, and the broader conflict involving the Muslim world is far from resolved.
Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store - https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive
Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/